About Us

The brand www.clipper28.com operates under the company name Abhay Bharti Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Our vision was to start a news site where we can provide readers with a wealth of content and information. That’s why we decided that, to engage the masses, it’s important that we engage ourselves to create a platform where people can not only write but also read the content they want.

Clipper28 is now the latest and fastest growing digital venture of Abhay Bharti Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Ltd. Clipper28 is bringing a revolution to the all diversified and niche segmented market. The web/mobile-based network allows you to put in front of you a variety of categories and genres of news.

Clipper28 has experienced tremendous response from its users since its inception in 2015. It allows you an easy and convenient source to post and read news on any continent in the world. The global reach makes it easy for people of different culture and caste to come and share with an exceptional media platform that is absolutely credible and authentic.

C.E.O Mr. R. Ajit, himself has an experience of 28 years in the media industry. He has been a part of several leading news organizations and has also served as the CEO for a print daily. His experience and effective management strategy is providing a huge claim to ABMAEPL due to which Clipper28 is growing day by day.

In a short span of time Clipper28 is growing globally and getting good response in the market.

The top management decided to operate the news website from a small state of Chhattisgarh. They wanted to work not only on their website but also on the cultural and social development of their state, so this decision was taken. Together they have proved that space is no barrier for any startup, the collective approach is appreciated by the world.

Clipper28 clocked a million views within the past 2 years, and saw a rapid rise in its popularity. Digital is the future, and we at Clipper28 are focused on providing the public with a platform where they can read and post news simultaneously. Who knew being a journalist was so easy?

Clipper28 calls for a website that can be accessed anytime, anywhere. With the recommended URL that reads, www.clipper28.com, you can get the latest information about International, National, Sports, Entertainment, Health, Leisure, Documentary, Special, Political, Editorial, Blog, Business and many more Huh. Styles website allows you to post news in three different languages, i.e. Hindi, English and Malayalam. Keeping in mind the huge audience, Clipper28 ensures an emerging digital world.

Clipper28, also has a YouTube channel whose subscriber list is increasing with each passing day.

benefits:

Clipper28 is beneficial for everyone who wants to showcase creativity, seek knowledge, have career plans with an urgent need to share information and engage with a media platform that has a global reach. The value of the information shared by our users is based on ratings and the benefits anyone can get during the process.

Clipper28 gives you detailed information about all global affairs. Experience a fun and latest view of news.