Angelina Jolie rushed to bomb shelter during surprise visit to Ukraine,

Angelina Jolie, the Special Envoy for the United Nations Refugee Agency, conducted a surprise visit to the war-torn Ukraine.

According to Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy, Jolie visited a boarding school and a hospital in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday.

According to Kozytskyy, the actress had come to speak with displaced individuals seeking refuge in Lviv, as well as youngsters injured in a missile strike on Kramatorsk railway station.

“She has seen youngsters who were injured in a missile strike by the Russian military on the Kramatorsk train station in one of the medical facilities.” Their stories had a profound effect on her. “One of the girls was even able to discreetly tell Jolie about her desire,” Kozytskyy said.

Angelina Jolie visited a hospital to meet kids wounded in the Kramatorsk railway attack in Lviv, Ukraine.

Angelina Jolie spoke to pupils and posed for photos at the boarding school. The actress vowed, according to Kozytskyy, that she will return. She also greeted evacuees at Lviv’s major railway station and thanked volunteers for their medical assistance.

Jolie’s trip was reportedly disrupted after sirens were heard and she was rushed to a bomb bunker, according to many tweets. Social media users posted videos of her being rushed out of a building. Jolie was also spotted in a coffee shop in Lviv on Saturday.

Angelina Jolie was designated Special Envoy in April 2012 after years of committed devotion to UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) and the cause of refugees.

Angelina Jolie travelled to Yemen in March to meet with displaced families and refugees.

“I’ve arrived in Aden to meet with [email protected] displaced families and refugees to offer my support for the Yemeni people.” As the days pass, I’ll try my best to keep you updated from the ground.

“As we continue to watch the horrors develop in Ukraine and urge for an immediate halt to the fighting and humanitarian access, I’m here in Yemen to help people who, like us, are in desperate need of peace,” she posted on March 6 on her Instagram page.

Also Read: https://clipper28.com/en/punjab-patiala-clashes/