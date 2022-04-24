French Election Live Updates, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen face off again, During Sunday’s presidential runoff election, French voters will pick between two very different visions for their country, as centrist President Emmanuel Macron bids to defeat his far-right opponent, Marine Le Pen.

Macron, 44, is campaigning on a vision of a creative, globalized France at the helm of a powerful European Union. Le Pen, 53, has proposed an economically nationalist, inward-looking programme that would represent a significant departure from France’s post-World War II trajectory.

After coming first and second in the first round of voting two weeks ago, Macron and Le Pen progressed to Sunday’s runoff race, setting up a rerun of the 2017 contest. Macron defeated Le Pen by roughly two-to-one in that vote.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the competition was intended to be an effective referendum on the development of France’s political extremes, causing a shift in national conversation.

Macron’s diplomatic efforts diverted him from the campaign trail, while Le Pen was forced to retract her prior backing for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Le Pen had long been a vociferous supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, even visiting him during her 2017 campaign, and her party had previously taken out a loan from a Czech-Russian bank.

She has recently criticized Moscow’s invasion decision and defended the loan, claiming that her party was forced to look for funds outside of French Election because no French bank would approve the request.

Despite her earlier support for Putin, Le Pen has positioned herself to win by focusing on economic issues rather than the conventional far-right platform of immigration, security, and identity that dominated her 2017 campaign. She has not, however, abandoned some of her most divisive policies, such as prohibiting Muslim women from wearing headscarves in public.

Experts say she has done a good job empathizing with French Election voters struggling to make ends meet, especially beyond her base in the former industrial heartlands where jobs have been lost due to globalization and technological advancement, and she has done a good job empathizing with French Election voters struggling to make ends meet, especially beyond her base in the former industrial heartlands where jobs have been lost due to globalization and technological advancement. She also did better in the presidential debate on Wednesday than she did in 2017, when her bad performance sealed her destiny.

Critics, on the other hand, claim that Le Pen’s campaign has failed to fully explain how Paris will pay for many of the remedies presented. They also wonder if they all follow French Election and EU regulations.

While Le Pen has backed down from some of her more problematic policies, such as exiting the EU and dumping the euro, experts believe that many of her proposals would still put France at odds with the EU.

Macron, on the other hand, is no longer the most popular newcomer on the block. The former investment banker and economy minister must defend a tumultuous political career while also persuading voters that his plan, which includes massive industrial investments and combating the climate issue, isn’t just more of the same.

Macron’s ambitious goal to strengthen the European Union’s autonomy and geopolitical heft earned him praise both abroad and at home during his first term.

His domestic policies, on the other hand, are more polarising, and he remains an unpopular figure who is viewed as arrogant, elitist, and out of touch by many. Macron’s handling of the yellow vest movement, which has been one of France’s longest-running protests in decades, has been severely condemned, and his record on the Covid-19 pandemic is ambiguous.

During the pandemic, the French Election government spent billions of euros to keep enterprises viable, which increased the national deficit.

During the crisis, Macron’s defining policy of having individuals to provide proof of vaccination in order to go about their daily lives helped raise vaccination rates, but it also enraged a loud minority who opposed his leadership.

While Macron received 27.8% of the vote in the first round to win the presidency, the results revealed widespread voter dissatisfaction with the existing quo. In the first round, candidates on the far left and right received a record 57 percent of the vote, while 26.3 percent of registered voters stayed home, resulting in the lowest turnout in 20 years.

