Google will launch the Pixel 6a in India by year end, The first day of Google’s much anticipated I/O 2022 annual developer conference is underway, and the corporation has already revealed many announcements. The Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro, Android 13 and a teaser for the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Tablet are among the highlights.

The mid-range Pixel 6a smartphone was the event’s major attraction, with plans to launch in the country later this year. Let’s take a look at what Google has revealed at I/O 2022.

The highly anticipated Pixel 6a smartphone has finally been revealed. The gadget has a two-tone design similar to the Pixel 6 series, giving it a premium appearance.

The Pixel 6a comes preloaded with Android 12 and Google promises three years of Android updates and five years of security patches. A 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display is included.

It is equipped with the company’s Tensor chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

At the back, the gadget has a 12.2MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by a 4,306mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

The Pixel 6A will be available in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage color variants and will cost $449 (about $34,830).

Google also revealed the Pixel Watch, the company’s first smartwatch. Wear OS 3 is installed, and it has a circular-domed design with curved glass protection.

The Pixel Watch is made of stainless steel and has a tactile crown similar to the Apple Watch. Fitbit connectivity is included, and Google claims the watch will provide a “industry leading health and fitness experience.”

Later this year, the Pixel Watch will be available alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Google has also launched the Pixel Buds Pro, their newest true wireless product. The device’s key feature is that it is the company’s first TWS to include active noise cancelling.

Google has announced that a software upgrade for the Pixel Buds Pro will be released later this year, but it will only function with Pixel devices.

A unique audio chip and beam-forming microphones are included in the Pixel Buds Pro. On a single charge, it can purportedly provide 11 hours of music listening.

The Pixel Buds Pro will be available in Charcoal, Coal, Fog, and Lemongrass color variants later this year for $199 (about $15,430).

The future Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones have also been teased by Google. The design and the fact that the devices will be powered by next-generation Tensor chipsets and run on Android 13 out of the box were unveiled by the business.

The prototypes include a matte white color scheme and an aluminum camera bar. In the following weeks, we should learn more about the devices.

In addition to the Pixel 7 series, Google previewed the Pixel Tablet, which will be the company’s first tablet since the Nexus tablet series was cancelled.

The Pixel Tablet, like the Pixel 7 series, will be powered by the next-generation Tensor chipset and run Android 13. A huge display, a selfie camera, a rear camera, and a quad speaker arrangement are all shown in the preview.

The Pixel Tablet isn’t expected to arrive until 2023, so you’ll have to wait a long time to get your hands on one.

Google has also unveiled Android 13, the latest version of its operating system. The main focus of this version, like Android 12, is customization and allowing you to personalize your device.

The Android 13 upgrade will have the ability to pick alternative default languages for different apps, as well as the Wallet app, which will store your government-issued identification cards.

Android 13 beta 2 is currently available for Pixel devices as well as certain devices from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Asus, Nokia, and other manufacturers.

Also Read: https://clipper28.com/en/lic-ipo-share-allotment-likely-today/