Sunday, May 15, 2022
Helicopter Crash At Airport In Chhattisgarh’s Raipur

A Chhattisgarh government helicopter crashed at Raipur airport on Thursday night, killing two pilots. Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal said the incident happened at around 9.10 p.m. during a flying practise at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, which is under the Mana police station’s jurisdiction.

The state Helicopter Crash pilots were critically injured in the collision and were brought to a neighbouring private hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to SSP.

As per the state government, “It was on a routine training sortie. Initial indications suggest technical malfunction as the cause of crash.”

The crash claimed the lives of Captain Gopal Krishna Panda and Captain A P Shrivastava. “A full technical inquiry will be conducted at the request of the DGCA and the State Administration to determine the exact cause,” the government said.

“Just got terrible news of the state chopper crashing at the Raipur airport,” said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Twitter. Both of our pilots, Captain Panda and Captain Shrivastava, died in this horrific accident. In this time of sadness, may God offer strength to their family ones and peace to the departed spirit.”

According to the statement, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed officials to provide prompt assistance to the grieving relatives.

