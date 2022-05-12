IAF Jawan arrested for trading sensitive info with Pakistan’s ISI, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police arrested an Indian Air Force Jawan on espionage charges on Thursday, suspecting his collaboration with Pakistan’s intelligence organization ISI.

According to the Delhi police, an attempt was undertaken to obtain vital information about the IAF from him by first catching jawan Devendra Sharma in a honey trap. Police have also discovered some unusual transactions in the accused’s wife’s bank account.

