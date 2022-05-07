 IAS Pooja Singhal, Jharkhand Mining Secretary Facing ED Heat 

IAS Pooja Singhal, the Jharkhand Mining Secretary, is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case involving MGNREGA funding in the state. IAS-related premises The Enforcement Directorate raided Pooja Singhal’s home on Friday as part of its investigation into the suspected misappropriation of over Rs.18 crore in MGNREGA money in Jharkhand. According to the ED, almost Rs.17.51 crore in cash was recovered from the premises of a Ranchi-based Chartered Accountant Financial Advisor whose connections with IAS official Pooja Singhal and her family are under investigation.

ED has verified that Rs.19.31 crore in cash was confiscated from two sites raided in Ranchi, including the home of the chartered accountant. Another Rs.1.8 crore in cash was found in another part of the city.

ED raids took place in 18 distinct locations across four states, including Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Punjab, under the terms of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Pooja Singhal, an IAS officer and secretary of the Jharkhand government’s Department of Mines and Geology, is currently under investigation for her alleged involvement in the MGNREGA money fraud case.

IAS Pooja Singhal is the secretary of the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government’s Department of Mines and Geology.

Singhal is a deputy commissioner in Jharkhand’s Khunti district and is a 2000 batch Indian Administrative Service officer.

IAS Pooja Singhal is the head of the Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation.

During her time as Deputy Commissioner in Chatra, Khunti, and Palamu districts, IAS Pooja Singhal was accused of various significant financial violations.

Pooja Singhal, an IAS officer, is married to Abhishek Jha, the managing director of Ranchi’s Pulse Super specialty hospital. In connection with the case, the ED raided the homes of Pooja Singhal’s husband, Abhishek Jha.

Sidharth Singhal, Pooja Singhal’s brother and one of the directors of Pulse Super specialty hospital, is also being investigated by the ED in connection with the alleged theft of MNREGA funds.

