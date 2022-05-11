Internet Suspended In Rajasthan Bhilwara Amid Tension, The internet has been suspended in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, until tomorrow due to tensions over the alleged murder of a 22-year-old Hindu male by a Muslim over a personal dispute.

The murder occurred last night in the Kotawali police station area, which is being heavily patrolled by police.

The young man was allegedly stabbed to death while attempting to settle an argument with his younger sibling. The case’s specifics have yet to be released.

A bandh has been called by some right-wing organizations in response to the murder. The Rajasthan Police Force is on high alert following recent communal unrest in Karauli, Alwar, and Jodhpur.

Due to the sensitivity of the situation, officers have been patrolling the city since last night, according to District Collector Ashish Modi, and internet service has been suspended as a precaution.

“The administration is speaking with community leaders to maintain open lines of communication and encourage understanding so that this tragedy does not take on sectarian undertones,” Modi added.

