JSPL Foundation to provide farm mechanization equipment to marginal farmers

With an objective to increase agricultural productivity and the income of farmers, JSPL Foundation has launched a special program Jindal Krishi Vikash in Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Under this program, the Foundation will support the farmers, mainly the small farmers with farm mechanization equipment. “Mechanisation of farming is an important input in modern agriculture practices to enhance agricultural productivity. Most of the marginal farmers in our country are not able to afford the same, which adversely affects their farm income and overall quality of life.

JSPL Foundation Jindal Krishi Vikash program aims to support the marginal farmers through Farm Mechanization for a sustainable increase in production, productivity, and access to cash income.

This will also reduce human drudgery, and the cost of farming and enhance farm production and productivity,” said Shallu Jindal, Chairperson, JSPL Foundation.

Under this program, the farm mechanization machinery will be procured by JSPL Foundation and placed with a local farmers’ organization like Farmers’ Producer Organization (FPO), Agro Service Centres, Farmer’s Club (FC), Farmer’s Club Federation (FCF), Dairy Society (DS), Village Watershed Committee (VWC), etc. The farmers’ organizations need to sign an agreement with JSPL Foundation to ensure that the small and marginal farmers will be getting the maximum benefit from the machinery. Farmers can use the placed machinery on a custom hiring basis paying a nominal amount to the farmers’ organization. The amount will be used for maintenance/replacement of the equipment.

Each local farmers’ organization can get farm mechanization machinery up to Rs. 15 Lakhs excluding the subsidy given by the government. Equipment like tractors, Power tiller, Reaper, Power-driven seed drill, Power Weeder, Power sprayer, Pump set – 2 (5KV / 3KV),  Tool kit / Machinery Room, etc. would be provided under this program. The amount may vary from organization to organization. Interested Farmers organizations from Odisha and Chhattisgarh need to forward their request to JSPL Foundation by 21st May 2022 in the prescribed application form available on www.jsplfoundation.com The Foundation reserves the right to reject any request/application.

