Liverpool Vs Everton Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Game In India, US And UK?

On Sunday, Liverpool Vs Everton Live Streaming in a Premier League 2021-22 encounter at Anfield Stadium.

The hosts thrashed Manchester United 4-0 in their last league encounter on April 20 and will try to do the same against Everton to close the points gap on EPL 2021-22 table toppers Manchester City. Liverpool, led by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, have won four of their past five games and will be looking to make the most of their match against Everton on Sunday.

Everton, on the other hand, drew 1-1 with Leicester City on April 21 after upsetting Manchester United 1-0 the day before. They are currently in 17th place in the Premier League rankings, having won eight games, drawn five, and lost 18 of their 31 matches this season. Liverpool, on the other hand, is in second place in the table with 62 points after winning 23, drawing seven, and losing two games in 32 games.

The EPL 2021-22 match between Liverpool and Everton will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India. The match will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar website and mobile app for fans to watch.

Football fans in the United States (US) can tune in to the USA network to catch Liverpool vs Everton, an EPL 2021-22 encounter. The game will be broadcast live on FuboTV, which offers a 30-day free trial.

