Lock Upp Grand Finale Updates: Kangana Ranaut invites Dhaakad’s team, On Saturday, the reality show Lock Upp will wrap up its first season after more than two months of action. Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ekta Kapoor, pitted 20 participants in a jail setting against each other. Six of them have advanced to the final round, Prince Narula, Shivam Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, and Azma Fallah. Only one winner will be announced.

Although Ekta had immediately presented distinguishing elements between the two series, Lock Upp was created as a streaming alternative to the popular Bigg Boss.

Several participants have been ousted from the show throughout the last few weeks for a variety of reasons. Saisha Shinde, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Ali Merchant, Zeeshan Khan, Mandana Karimi, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Vinit Kakar, Babita Phogat, Swami Chakrapani, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddhartha Sharma, and Chetan Hansraj are among those who have appeared. The prize money is expected to range from Rs.5 lakh to Rs.25 lakh. ALTBalaji and MXPlayer will broadcast the finale. Munawar Faruqui has advanced to the final three of the Lock Upp competition. Kangana Ranaut announced that he earned more than 18 lakh votes.

Prince Narula was never a Lock Upp competitor, according to Kangana Ranaut. She claimed the competitor, who was cast as the show’s troublemaker, had inked a deal with ALTBalaji before entering the competition. Kangana Ranaut has announced that he has secured a deal with ALTBalaji and would be featured in a major show on the platform soon.

