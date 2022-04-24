Monday, April 25, 2022
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar turns 49

Former and current Indian cricketers took to social media to wish batting superstar Sachin Tendulkar a happy birthday.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar turns 49, Sachin  is the only name that can bring a stadium to its feet. On Sunday, the Master Blaster celebrated his 49th birthday.

On April 24, 1973, in Mumbai, India’s former captain was born. At the age of 16, he made his cricket debut. He resigned from international cricket as the leading run-getter with 34,357 runs across all forms, including 15,921 in 200 Tests, 18426 in 463 ODIs, and 10 in one T20 international.

Sachin Tendulkar has played many record-breaking innings during the course of his two-decade career. In November 2013, when India hosted the West Indies in a Test series, he played his final match. He has also played in a record six World Cups, including one in which he was a part of the winning team in 2011.

Sachin father, famed Marathi novelist Ramesh Tendulkar, was a huge follower of legendary musician Sachin Dev Burman. During his two-decade playing career, the batting legend set numerous records, including 200 Tests and 100 international hundreds.

