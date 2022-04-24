MayDay was the original name for Runway 34, according to Ajay Devgn

Runway 34, directed by Ajay Devgn, will be released on April 29. The cast and crew have a hectic schedule promoting the upcoming film. Devgn disclosed that the film was not originally going to be called Runway 34.

The film was originally titled MayDay, according to the actor and director. On international radio, Mayday is the distress signal used by ships and aero planes. However, as post-production on the film began, the title was changed. Ajay Devgn discusses the rationale behind the name change in the interview.

Devgn remarked in an interview , “Well, that was an amusing situation. The title and the unexpected landing were misunderstood by the public. We assumed it would be obvious during the promotion. However, one lovely day, a very well-educated older citizen inquired if it has something to do with Labor Day or whatever. That’s when I realized I needed to modify the film’s title.”

Ajay Devgn also explained why they chose the name Runway 34 in the interview. “Runway 34 suited nicely,” he explained, “since the entire tale focuses around Runway 34, and every airport has a different number for their runway, so you’d understand why he chose the wrong runway.”

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Amitabh Bachchan appear in the upcoming film. Ajay and Rakul play pilots in the film, while Amitabh Bachchan plays the officer who later investigates the crime.

