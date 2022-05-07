Mohali court issues arrest warrant against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga, A Mohali court issued an arrest warrant for BJP leader Tajinder Bagga on Saturday, a day after high drama developed in Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana demanding his arrest.

Tajinder Bagga is accused of violating sections 153A, 505, 505(2), and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Judicial Magistrate has ordered Tajinder Bagga to be arrested and brought before the Mohali court by the Mohali Cyber Crime Branch.

Tajinder Bagga’s father, Pritpal Singh Bagga, responded to the arrest warrant by saying that they are prepared to face anything.

“Yes, an arrest warrant has been issued against Tajinder Bagga,” Pritpal Singh Bagga told India Today. We’ve been told that the Mohali Police Department has left for Delhi and will arrive in the next 2-3 hours.”

Tajinder Bagga is currently with his counsel, according to him.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was detained by the Punjab Police on Friday morning from his house in Janakpuri, Delhi, on allegations of uttering provocative statements, fostering hatred, and criminal intimidation. The case was filed when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, a Mohali native, filed a complaint.

As the Punjab Police left with Bagga, the Delhi Police reacted quickly, filing an abduction report at the Janakpuri police station against their Punjab counterparts. The Haryana Police arrived shortly after. Kurukshetra’s crime branch stopped a Punjab Police convoy escorting Bagga to Mohali near the Khanpur Kolia National Highway-GT Road crossing and questioned the officers.

