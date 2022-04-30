Mumbai court reserves order on bail applications of MP Navneet Rana her husband, On Saturday, the Mumbai Court heard Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana’s bail applications. The court, on the other hand, has chosen to deliver its decision on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Last Saturday, the Mumbai Police detained them after they requested a recital of the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s own house, ‘Matoshree.’

While mere intent to commit a crime cannot be punished, executing some intent and actually committing an offence might, according to Ranas’ lawyer Abad Ponda.

The lawyer explained that if the couple had asked people to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside a mosque, he could see how that could have fanned religious tensions, but asking people to sing it outside Matoshree did not.

“I can understand how delivering a call to perform Hanuman Chalisa outside a mosque could have stoked religious tensions,” he said, “but giving a call to chant it outside Matoshree does not fan any communal animosity.”

Lawyer Abad Ponda, citing a Supreme Court judgement in a sedition case, said, “The core of democracy is government criticism. Democracy, in truth, is a criticism of the government.”

SPP Pradeep Gharat, who was representing the police, stated, “This pair has a number of bookings. These criminal antecedents were also revealed in our response. MLA Ravi Rana has been charged in 17 cases, while MP Navneet Rana has been charged in six. Ravi Rana has been charged with attempted murder.”

“It is correct if someone claims that chanting Hanuman Chalisa is their right. However, we must determine whether the act is legitimate, and whether permissions and agreement are obtained from the person whose residence the chanting would take place, the ultimate goal was to create a situation in which this government would collapse “Added he.

Navneet and her spouse are accused of sedition and “inciting enmity among various ethnicities.” They were initially charged with ‘promoting hatred,’ but the police later added a charge of sedition to their charges.

They were arrested and condemned to 14 days in judicial custody by a judge. A Mumbai magistrate’s court dismissed their request for home meals in prison on Friday.

Merchant, Rana’s lawyer, said earlier this week that the Khar Police initially prosecuted his clients under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (A). During their arrest, however, the police informed them that the original FIR had been amended to include a charge of sedition under IPC Section 124A.

A case has been registered at Khar Police Station against MLA Ravi Rana and MP Navneet Kaur Rana under sections 153(A), 34, IPC r/w 37(1) 135 Bombay Police Act, according to a police statement. “Both are captured in Khar, where they live. More investigations are being carried out by the Khar Police Station.”

