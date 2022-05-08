Munawar Faruqui Declared Winner, Calls Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp had its grand finale yesterday. Munawar Faruqui was the show’s winner. Payal Rohatgi came in second place, while Prince Narula dropped out after opting for a web series with AltBalaji.

Munawar Faruqui admirers are now celebrating his victory on social media.

Many people are remarking on Karan Kundrra’s reaction to Munawar’s victory. As Munawar’s name was shouted out as the winner, KK, the show’s jailor, merely smiled, capturing everyone’s attention.

Since his win, Munawar is trending on Twitter with many stating that he was the most deserving contestant on the show to lift the trophy.

Also Read: https://clipper28.com/en/lock-upp-grand-finale-updates/