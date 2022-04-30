Newcastle United vs. Liverpool result, On Saturday, Liverpool won a dramatic 1-0 match against Newcastle United at an electrifying St James’ Park.

Liverpool’s Naby Keita scored the game-winning goal in the first half, although Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka kept the home side in the game.

Despite dominating the game for the majority of the time, Jurgen Klopp’s side failed to take advantage of multiple opportunities, while Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle came dangerously close to equalizing with five minutes remaining.

Liverpool now sit atop the Premier League table, one point ahead of Manchester City, who play Leeds United later on Saturday.

Newcastle United got off to a flying start, bursting into the Liverpool box and putting pressure on the visitors’ defense.

Liverpool, on the other hand, responded effectively and proceeded to gain control of the game, with chances falling to Diogo Jota, Keita, and Virgil van Dijk before Keita scored. On 19 minutes, the midfielder capped off a superb play that began with a James Milner challenge on Fabian Schar that Newcastle United mistook for a foul.

The ball was sent to Keita on the right flank, who played a lovely one-two with Jota before rounding Dubravka and shooting into the open goal.

Newcastle scored five minutes before halftime when Miguel Almiron slid a shot past Alisson from a wide angle, but the flag was raised for offside.

Liverpool pressed for a second goal, and Jota came near once more when he headed a Jordan Henderson cross goalward, but Dubravka saved the effort with one of several superb saves.

After the half, the pattern continued, with the visitors failing to take advantage of their chances in front of the Newcastle goal. After a fantastic run down the right flank by Joe Gomez, Sadio Mane squandered another excellent Liverpool chance in the 60th minute, putting his effort wide of the goal.

Despite Liverpool’s domination, Newcastle looked sprightly when they got the ball, and Guimaraes came close to equalizing in the 87th minute when he found space on the edge of the box and hit a low shot, but Alisson saved it and Liverpool held on to win the game.

