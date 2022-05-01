PC George arrested for hate speech against Muslim community

PC George, a senior Kerala politician and former leader of the Kerala Congress (M), was briefly detained by police on suspicion of hate speech at the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan on Sunday before being granted bail by the court.

While George is well-known for his colorful language and the ensuing issues, he has recently targeted Muslims in his talks. This is a change for the 71-year-old old man, who used to have Muslim backing in his Kottayam district pocket borough of Poonjar.

PC George declared Friday at the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan, an event sponsored by the Sangh Parivar, that restaurants managed by Muslims should be avoided because they utilise impotence-causing drops. He also mentioned “love jihad” and a “agenda to construct a Muslim country” by “sterilising men and women of other faiths.”

Various pro-BJP Hindu organisations, as well as the right-wing Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action, marched in Thiruvananthapuram to protest George’s arrest before he was granted bail.

“My arrest was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s present to extremists,” George remarked as he walked out of the magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram, where he was given bail. I’m sticking to my words from the Hindu Maha Sammelan. Extremists have been hurt by my words. The CPM and Congress want jihadists to back them up.”

Police had filed a complaint against George, accusing him of inciting religious hatred and acting in a way that jeopardised the maintenance of peace. He was apprehended at Poonjar, where he lived.

PC George is a six-time winner from Poonjar, including as an Independent in the 2016 Assembly elections, when he defeated the UDF, LDF, and NDA. He is known locally as a next-door man who is always available for his residents.

PC George began his political career with the Kerala Congress (Mani), which is now an ally of the CPM, and later moved to a breakaway party, K C. (Joseph). He left the KC(J) in 2006 and founded the Kerala Congress (Secular). During the tenure in power of veteran V S Achuthanandan, he had affiliated with the Left in an unofficial capacity after quick election win in 2006. His closeness to Achuthanandan drew the ire of his CPM opponents, especially Pinarayi Vijayan.

PC George was the top whip of the state government under the UDF era, which lasted from 2011 to 2015. He was deposed in April 2015 at the request of his then-party chief, K M Mani. Mani had been chastised by George for his behavior.

Following his victory in the 2016 Assembly election, George shifted his allegiance to the BJP. In 2017, he launched Kerala Janapaksham, a new political party that allied with the NDA, which was desperate for a Christian face in the state.

In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF’s traditional vote banks are Muslims and Christians. Amid the Congress’s collapse, both the LDF and the BJP have been eyeing them, and as Muslims are unlikely to join them, the BJP has been courting Christians and playing into the worries of many in the Islamic fundamentalist community.

PC George has become notorious for his anti-Muslim remarks during this current tenure, including a statement about “Muslims who bomb Christians,” for which he eventually apologized.

PC George has also built a fan base through his Facebook page, ‘The Truth, Uncut and Uncensored.’ Aside from inflammatory comments about women, YouTube includes other recordings of George abusing politicians, journalists, government officials, and social figures.

PC George ran as an Independent in the 2021 Assembly elections, but without the support of the NDA. He gambled on Hindu and Christian votes to support him as he continued his anti-Muslim rant. However, this did not guarantee him a victory over Poonjar.

George’s words at the Friday meeting were criticized by both the ruling CPM and the opposition Congress. The CPM asked that George recant his statement and apologies in a statement. V D Satheesan, the Congress’s head, demanded that his “hate remarks” be punished severely.

The BJP backed George, with K Surendran, the state president, calling the police action “an assault on freedom of expression.” “The Kerala CPM administration has surrendered to the jihadis. Pinarayi Vijayan will not be allowed to go on a quest for Hindu and Christian leaders, according to the BJP. “The BJP firmly condemns the Left Government’s anti-democratic approach,” he stated.

Also Read: https://clipper28.com/en/mumbai-court-reserves-order-on-bail/