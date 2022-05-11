Tata Nexon EV Max Launch

Tata Motors has unveiled the Nexon EV Max, a new version of the Nexon. In comparison to the previous model, this new car has a longer range and facilitates faster charging. The battery pack has been increased by more than 30%, from 30.2kWh to 40.5kWh. The vehicle’s claimed range has increased as a result of this. The Nexon EV max has a range of 437 kilometres, compared to 312 kilometres for the basic Nexon EV.

The Nexon EV Max is now accepting reservations, and deliveries have begun. Tata Motors has increased manufacturing in order to deliver the Nexon EV to customers as soon as feasible.

A 3.3kW charger and a 7.2kW AC fast charger are available for the Nexon EV , reducing charging time to 6.5 hours. The vehicle also supports DC fast charging, which can charge it up to 80% in 56 minutes. A more powerful motor with 140.7bhp and 250Nm has been combined with the larger battery. A wireless charging pad, revised drive selector, electronic parking brake, ventilated front seats, and an air purifier have all been added to the vehicle’s interior.

