TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Tickets 2022 were released today, May 11, 2022, for all enrolled candidates by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. Candidates can get their TNPSC Group 2 Prelims hall tickets through the official website tnpsc.gov.in.
The TNPSC Group 2 Hall Tickets 2022 will be used for the Prelims test on May 21, 2022. All candidates should be aware that the TNPSC Group 2 hall tickets will contain all important information such as the exam date, location, and timings. It can only be downloaded online, and no physical copies will be delivered.
Candidates can follow the steps outlined below to download their TNPSC CCE Group 2 Prelims hall tickets. The direct link has also been supplied.
TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Hall Ticket 2022: How to Download
- Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission – tnpsc.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, TNPSC Group CCE Prelims Hall Tickets.
- Enter your login details, as asked.
- Your TNPSC Group Prelims Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on your screen,
Download and print a copy for future references. On the main exam day, candidates must bring their TNPSC Prelims CCE Group 2 hall tickets. Those who perform well in this exam will be considered for the Mains exam. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam room without this document.
