TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Tickets 2022 were released today, May 11, 2022, for all enrolled candidates by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. Candidates can get their TNPSC Group 2 Prelims hall tickets through the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Group 2 Hall Tickets 2022 will be used for the Prelims test on May 21, 2022. All candidates should be aware that the TNPSC Group 2 hall tickets will contain all important information such as the exam date, location, and timings. It can only be downloaded online, and no physical copies will be delivered.

Candidates can follow the steps outlined below to download their TNPSC CCE Group 2 Prelims hall tickets. The direct link has also been supplied.

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Hall Ticket 2022: How to Download