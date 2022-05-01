UGC NET application form 2022 released; Apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles.
On April 30, the National Testing Agency (NTA) published the UGC NET application form 2022 on its website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who meet the minimal requirements for UGC 2022 can apply until May 20. Applicants must complete out and submit the UGC NET application form entirely online.
The application form is now available for the merged December 2021 and June 2022 cycles, will be computer-based and will cover 82 courses. The admit card 2022 will be sent to applicants who have completed the application form.
The application fee is Rs.1,100 for general; Rs.550 for General-EWS, OBC-NCL; and Rs.275 for SC, ST, PwD, third gender candidates.
UGC NET application form 2022 date
Applicants can check the application form date along with all other important dates from the below table.
Registration form date 202
UGC NET 2022 application form start date April 30, 2022
Last date to register for May 20, 2022 (5 pm)
Last date to pay UGC NET 2022 application fee May 20, 2022 (11:50 pm)
UGC NET 2022 application correction window May 21 to 23, 2022
UGC NET 2022 exam June 2022 (tentative)
Steps to apply for UGC NET application form 2022
Candidates can check the below-mentioned steps to register and apply for the UGC NET 2022.
Step 1:Visit the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click the link “Registration of Online Application Form for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)” on the bottom of home page.
Step 3: Fill in basic asked details and create a password to complete the UGC NET registration 2022
Step 4: The application number will be sent to the candidates’ registered mobile number
Step 5: Now, log in with your application number and password and enter the given security code.
Step 6: Fill out the application form 2022.
Step 7: Now, upload the scanned photograph and signature
Step 8: Pay the UGC registration fee.
Step 9:Verify and submit the online form 2022
Step 10:Take the printout of the application form 2022 for further usage.
Also Read: https://clipper28.com/en/green-hydrogen-fuel-of-the-futurenitin-gadkari/