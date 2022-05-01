UGC NET application form 2022 released; Apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles.

On April 30, the National Testing Agency (NTA) published the UGC NET application form 2022 on its website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who meet the minimal requirements for UGC 2022 can apply until May 20. Applicants must complete out and submit the UGC NET application form entirely online.

The application form is now available for the merged December 2021 and June 2022 cycles, will be computer-based and will cover 82 courses. The admit card 2022 will be sent to applicants who have completed the application form.

The application fee is Rs.1,100 for general; Rs.550 for General-EWS, OBC-NCL; and Rs.275 for SC, ST, PwD, third gender candidates.

UGC NET application form 2022 date

Applicants can check the application form date along with all other important dates from the below table.

Registration form date 202