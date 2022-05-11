UP Top Cop Removed For “Disobeying Orders,” The Uttar Pradesh government fired state DGP Mukul Goel on Wednesday for defying directives and ignoring official work.

Mukul Goel, the top cop in Uttar Pradesh, has been shifted to the position of DG Civil Security. According to the government, he was transferred after it was discovered that he was uninterested in departmental job.

Until Goel’s replacement is named, ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar will have the additional responsibility of DGP.

Mukul Goel was removed from his position, according to a government spokesman, for “ignoring his task, not taking interest in departmental activity, and dereliction of duty.”

This is the first time a DGP has been fired on such allegations.

He was appointed UP DGP in June of last year but was ousted before completing a year in service.

His ouster, according to reports, is linked to the police inability to build “watertight” cases against SP MLA Azam Khan, which resulted in the state government being chastised by the Supreme Court.

