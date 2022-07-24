‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ teaser trailer pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa

One thing is clear from in brief look: Boseman may be gone, but T’Challa is not forgotten.

“I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone,” Angela Bassett’s Ramonda says at one point. “Have I not given everything?”

But amid the grief that permeates the preview, there’s hope, the birth of new life (literally) and a glimpse at the future, with a clawed sneak peek of a new suited hero.