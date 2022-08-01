Deshaun Watson: Cleveland Browns quarterback suspended for six games

Deshaun Watson led the NFL for passing yards in 2020, despite Houston having a 4-12 record

Deshaun Watson has been suspended for six games after an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the NFL player.

Former US district judge Sue L Robinson conducted the investigation into Watson in her role as the league’s disciplinary officer.

The NFL can appeal against the decision.

Quarterback Watson moved from the Houston Texans in March on a deal worth an NFL-record $230m (£174.4m).

The NFL released a statement on Monday thanking Robinson for her “diligence and professionalism”, adding that it is “reviewing” her ruling.

The NFL Players’ Association said it would not appeal against the ruling.

If the suspension stands, Watson would be eligible to return for the Browns’ 23 October game at Baltimore.

Watson, 26, was accused of sexual assault and inappropriate misconduct during massage sessions that took place between March 2020 and March 2021.

He has settled 23 of the 24 lawsuits he faced.

Two grand juries in Texas decided not to pursue criminal charges against Watson but the NFL conducted an independent investigation to determine whether he violated its personal conduct policy.

Speaking in March Watson said: “I understand these allegations are serious. I never assaulted any woman. I’ve never disrespected any woman. I was raised to be genuine and to respect everyone around me.”