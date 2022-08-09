International
Updated:

'Hold on a second': CNN anchor presses GOP lawmaker on comparing Trump to Clinton

Congressman Mike Turner (R-OH), ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, speaks to CNN’s Pamela Brown about the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence.

Why sport stars are wealthier than ever — but they still may not be getting their fair share
Missing teen Kiely Rodni may have been abducted after a party in California, authorities say
Missing teen Kiely Rodni may have been abducted after a party in California, authorities say

Kiely was at the Prosser Family Campground on Friday night and was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the...
