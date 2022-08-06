John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, abortion rights: ‘The government should not be involved.’ John Legend speaks on abortion rights

“Anyone who’s dealt with pregnancy knows none of this is casual, none of this is frivolous. And it’s so intimate, and it’s so personal,” he said. “Why do we want our government involved in those decisions?”
“Anyone who has a miscarriage, after all that trauma, all that pain, all those tears we went through, to then have the local DA or local law enforcement do an investigation and make sure the miscarriage was approved by the state… to have the government involved in that conversation in any way is so offensive to me,” he said.
Government involvement in reproductive rights is “nasty, it’s evil. It should not be even a discussion. The government should not be involved,” Legend said.
In his interview with Axelrod, Legend emphasized the devastating experiences of patients who undergo late-term abortions. “Anyone who makes that gut-wrenching decision at that point in the pregnancy, they’re only doing it because they have a serious reason to do it, whether it’s the health of the mother or the health of the child,” he said.
The star hopes he can use his platform to advocate for change. “I’ve grown over time in understanding how to use my celebrity and how to use the power that I have and the reach that I have and the resources that I have to actually make change.”