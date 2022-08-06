John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, abortion rights: ‘The government should not be involved.’ John Legend speaks on abortion rights

“Anyone who’s dealt with pregnancy knows none of this is casual, none of this is frivolous. And it’s so intimate, and it’s so personal,” he said. “Why do we want our government involved in those decisions?”

Legend referenced strict abortion restrictions in certain states that have led to limits on patients’ ability to access standard miscarriage care. One woman in Texas, for instance, was forced to carry fetal remains inside her for two and a half weeks after miscarrying last year because of strict anti-abortion laws.

“Anyone who has a miscarriage, after all that trauma, all that pain, all those tears we went through, to then have the local DA or local law enforcement do an investigation and make sure the miscarriage was approved by the state… to have the government involved in that conversation in any way is so offensive to me,” he said.