Live updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

Firefighters work to extinguish fire at a building damaged by shelling, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, on July 14. (Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP)

Three Russian missiles have been fired at buildings in Vinnytsia, central Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials.

At least 17 people, including two children, were killed in the air strikes, said the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine.

“Several dozen” more were injured, and search operations are ongoing, it added.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said that “90 rescuers, as well as dog trainers and psychologists, are working at the scene of the terrible tragedy” in a post on Facebook.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Presidency of Ukraine, called the attack “another crime of the occupiers in our peaceful city” on Telegram.

The head of police in Vinnytsia, Igor Klymenko, said the “missiles were aimed at a building with office premises.” Nearby residential buildings were also damaged, he added.

Vinnytsia has not been the site of any previous Russian attacks since the invasion.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba condemned the air strikes on Twitter.

“While Accountability Conference in The Hague is underway, Russia commits another war crime. At least one child killed, among other victims of a missile strike on Vinnytsia,” wrote Kuleba.

“We will put Russian war criminals on trial for every drop of Ukrainian blood and tears.”