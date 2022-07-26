International
Updated:

Reuters exclusively reported Volkswagen set to get unconditional EU nod for Europcar deal

Clipper28
By Clipper28
Must Read
Clipper28
Clipper28http://clipper28.com

AutomotiveBusiness & Finance

18 May 2022, 7:44 pm. 1 minute

Reuters exclusively reported that Volkswagen is expected to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its 2.9-bln-euro bid for French rental car company Europcar, an acquisition that will boost its presence in fast-growing mobility services, which are seen as the next money spinner for carmakers. Volkswagen teamed up with asset manager Attestor Limited and Dutch mobility group Pon Holdings BV last year to launch the bid for French-listed Europcar, placing a bet on fast-growing mobility services.

Article Tags

Topics of Interest: AutomotiveBusiness & Finance

Type: Reuters Best

Sectors: Equities

Regions: Europe

Countries: France

Win Types: Exclusivity

Story Types: Exclusive / Scoop

Media Types: Text

Customer Impact: Important Regional Story

पिछला लेखEarthquake : मिजोरम के चम्फाई में महसूस किये गये भूकंप के झटके
- Advertisement -

कोई जवाब दें

कृपया अपनी टिप्पणी दर्ज करें!
कृपया अपना नाम यहाँ दर्ज करें

RO- 12078/ 122

spot_img

RO - 12059/126

spot_img

RO - 12027/130

spot_img

RO - 12006/126

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
BreakingFarzana Bano -

Earthquake : मिजोरम के चम्फाई में महसूस किये गये भूकंप के झटके

Earthquake : पश्चिम मिजोरम के चम्फाई में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किये गये, नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी के मुताबिक...
- Advertisement -spot_img

More Articles

संपादक की पसंद

लोकप्रिय पोस्ट

लोकप्रिय श्रेणी

© All Rights Reserved By Abhaya Bharathi Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.