Reuters exclusively reported Volkswagen set to get unconditional EU nod for Europcar deal

Reuters exclusively reported that Volkswagen is expected to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its 2.9-bln-euro bid for French rental car company Europcar, an acquisition that will boost its presence in fast-growing mobility services, which are seen as the next money spinner for carmakers. Volkswagen teamed up with asset manager Attestor Limited and Dutch mobility group Pon Holdings BV last year to launch the bid for French-listed Europcar, placing a bet on fast-growing mobility services.