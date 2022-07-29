International
Reuters reveals EU mulls new unit with antitrust veterans to enforce tech rules

28 July 2022, 5:52 pm. 1 minute

Reuters exclusively revealed the European Commission is considering creating a new directorate that may be headed by two top antitrust officials to enforce tough new rules aimed at reining in the powers of Big Tech. The landmark rules, agreed in March, will go into effect next year. They will bar companies from setting their own products as preferences, forcing app developers to use their payment systems and leveraging users’ data to push competing services.

