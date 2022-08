Serhii Sorokopud, 14, received shrapnel wounds while standing in line for food. Rescuers pulled Genya, 7, from the rubble of an apartment building. These two Ukrainian children carry scars from the months-long war in their country. CNN’s Jason Carroll reports how those scars are more than just physical and why Serhii and Genya’s parents worry about the conflict’s mental impact on their kids.

Source: CNN