Zelensky says Amnesty report tries to “shift the responsibility” away from Russia

Three more ships laden with grain are expected to leave Ukrainian ports on Friday morning, according to Ukrainian and Turkish officials.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Facebook that two of the ships were expected to depart from the southern port of Chornomorsk, with another leaving from nearby Odesa.

“After that, a caravan will be formed, which, together with the leading ship, will go to the ports of destination,” he said. The three ships will together carry more than 50,000 metric tons of Ukrainian corn, he added.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar confirmed the three ships would sail under the auspices of the agreement signed by Turkey, the UN, Russia and Ukraine on July 22.