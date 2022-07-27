Reuters reveals Russia’s Gazprom tightens squeeze on gas flow to Europe; shares fall

Energy

Reuters was first to report that Russian energy giant Gazprom had halted the operation of a turbine on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, one of the primary transit routes for Russian gas to Europe. The news, coming shortly after the pipeline had re-opened after routine maintenance, means gas flows will drop to half their already reduced level, raising risks that Europe will not be able to store enough gas to last it through the winter. The Dutch front-month gas contract jumped nearly 10% after the news, while German stocks and the euro both fell.