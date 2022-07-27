International
Updated:

Reuters reveals Russia’s Gazprom tightens squeeze on gas flow to Europe; shares fall

Clipper28
By Clipper28
Must Read
Clipper28
Clipper28http://clipper28.com

Energy

26 July 2022, 7:13 pm. 1 minute

Reuters was first to report that Russian energy giant Gazprom had halted the operation of a turbine on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, one of the primary transit routes for Russian gas to Europe. The news, coming shortly after the pipeline had re-opened after routine maintenance, means gas flows will drop to half their already reduced level, raising risks that Europe will not be able to store enough gas to last it through the winter. The Dutch front-month gas contract jumped nearly 10% after the news, while German stocks and the euro both fell.

Market Impact

The Dutch front-month gas contract jumped nearly 10% after the news, while German stocks and the euro both fell.

Article Tags

Topics of Interest: Energy

Type: Reuters Best

Sectors: Commodities & Energy

Regions: Europe

Countries: US

Win Types: Exclusivity

Story Types: Exclusive / Scoop

Media Types: Text

Customer Impact: Major Global Story

पिछला लेखब्रेकिंग : BSNL के रिवाइवल के लिए 1.64 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पैकेज को मंजूरी
- Advertisement -

कोई जवाब दें

कृपया अपनी टिप्पणी दर्ज करें!
कृपया अपना नाम यहाँ दर्ज करें

RO- 12078/ 122

spot_img

RO - 12059/126

spot_img

RO - 12027/130

spot_img

RO - 12006/126

spot_img
spot_img
Latest News
BreakingFarzana Bano -

ब्रेकिंग : BSNL के रिवाइवल के लिए 1.64 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पैकेज को मंजूरी

नई दिल्ली : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अध्यक्षता में आज यानी बुधवार को हुई कैबिनेट बैठक में कई बड़े...
- Advertisement -spot_img

More Articles

संपादक की पसंद

लोकप्रिय पोस्ट

लोकप्रिय श्रेणी

© All Rights Reserved By Abhaya Bharathi Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.