Road Accident : कार-बस की टक्कर में चार की दर्दनाक मौत

हरियाणा : गुरुग्राम से सड़क हादसे (Road Accident) की दर्दनाक जानकरी सामने आ रही है दरअसल आज सुबह एक कार बस से टकरा गई. कार सवार 5 युवकों में से 4 की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई. उनमें से एक को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है. वहीँ गुरुग्राम के एसीपी प्रीत पाल सिंह ने कहा कि मामले में आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है.

Haryana | A car collided with a bus early morning today. Of the 5 youths in the car, 4 died on the spot. One of them has been admitted to the hospital, further action is being taken in the matter: Preet Pal Singh, ACP Gurugram pic.twitter.com/9BzFp8zhS3

— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022