Updated:

Road Accident : कार-बस की टक्कर में चार की दर्दनाक मौत

हरियाणा : गुरुग्राम से सड़क हादसे (Road Accident) की दर्दनाक जानकरी सामने आ रही है दरअसल आज सुबह एक कार बस से टकरा गई. कार सवार 5 युवकों में से 4 की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई. उनमें से एक को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है. वहीँ गुरुग्राम के एसीपी प्रीत पाल सिंह ने कहा कि मामले में आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है.

 

