Stephen Breyer: ‘I’m still an optimist’

Instead, the 83-year-old retired justice spoke broadly about the rule of law and maintained that he remains an optimist overall.

“I think over long periods of time we have in America a system that has adjusted — with its drawbacks and its going-the-wrong way from time to time,” he said.

“But overall, I’m still an optimist,” Breyer added.

Breyer made no mention of the string of losses for liberals at the end of last term on abortion, gun rights, the environment and religious liberty. Instead, addressing an audience of lawyers attending an American Bar Association Conference in Chicago, he repeated strains from past speeches and told the audience that the work of the ABA, and lawyers in general, is important.