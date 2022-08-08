International
What Ahmaud Arbery’s murder exposes about America

In what’s been described as a modern-day lynching, three white men have been convicted of hate crimes and sentenced to life in prison for murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

But the path to justice exposed a long history of unresolved racial tension in this coastal Georgia community.

Discover how the trial unfolded through the eyes of Ahmaud Arbery’s family, and hear why locals vow to continue to fight for change in his honour.

Produced by the BBC’s Chelsea Bailey, Hannah Long-Higgins, Aleem Maqbool, Eva Artesona and Ian Druce.

